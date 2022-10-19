Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COOLU. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COOLU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

