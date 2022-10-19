Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CDAQU opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

