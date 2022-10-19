SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 656.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAP traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.91. 8,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,585. The firm has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.19. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.56). SAP had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($124.49) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

