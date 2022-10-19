Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $267.00

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $267.00 and last traded at $267.00, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 6.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.
