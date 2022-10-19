Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $267.00

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $267.00 and last traded at $267.00, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.00.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 6.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 32.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

