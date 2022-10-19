Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 32,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 142,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Savara Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $134.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 39.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,771,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,515,021.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 31,107 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $42,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,802,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 68,507 shares of company stock worth $96,212. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. State Street Corp increased its position in Savara by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Savara by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 735,141 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Savara by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Savara by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Savara by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 856,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 140,166 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

