Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $28.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 404,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schneider National by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 34,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after buying an additional 195,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Performance

SNDR stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

