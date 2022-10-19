Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Position Lifted by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 49,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,786. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97.

