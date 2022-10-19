Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 999.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,461,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 275.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $59.64.

