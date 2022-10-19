Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Decreased by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 7.9% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196,924 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,436 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.54. 38,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,693. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

