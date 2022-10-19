Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.0% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after acquiring an additional 367,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 900,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,964. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

