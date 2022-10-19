Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.32. 7,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,031. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

