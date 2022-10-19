Scout24 (ETR:G24) Trading Up 0.6%

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as €54.56 ($55.67) and last traded at €53.76 ($54.86). Approximately 297,713 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.44 ($54.53).

G24 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.92.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

