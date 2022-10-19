SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.66

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.66 and last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 51041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on SE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.63.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC raised its position in SEA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 4.6% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

