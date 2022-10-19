Security Asset Management Buys 410 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Security Asset Management increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 209,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,659,093. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.