Security Asset Management Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Security Asset Management boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.8% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $187,527,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.15.

NYSE BLK traded down $7.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $573.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,791. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $640.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $644.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

