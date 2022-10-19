Security Asset Management Has $2.76 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Security Asset Management lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for 1.5% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.93.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $13.64 on Wednesday, hitting $315.50. 3,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

