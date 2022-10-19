Security Asset Management Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Security Asset Management raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises approximately 1.8% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 953.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth $88,854,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $12.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $395.80. 4,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,739. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $452.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.39.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $499.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.