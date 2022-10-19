Security Asset Management Purchases 106 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Security Asset Management raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Stock Down 1.9 %

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $4.91 on Wednesday, hitting $247.21. The company had a trading volume of 51,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.43 and a 200-day moving average of $243.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

