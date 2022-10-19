Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.10% of Service Co. International worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Down 3.2 %

SCI stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,336. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

