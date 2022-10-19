ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 14.0 %

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $97.25.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,537,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,867,000 after acquiring an additional 245,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.