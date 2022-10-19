Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 717.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Gartner by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.70. 10,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,126. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.80 and a 200 day moving average of $274.38.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

