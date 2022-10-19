Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 294,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $15,343,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.94. 41,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,115. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.51. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

