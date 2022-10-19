Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 127 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.84. 31,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

