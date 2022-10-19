Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 51,294 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,294 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,282,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 175,521 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 48,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 170,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 161.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.6 %

KO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. 176,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,659,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $242.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

