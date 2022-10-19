Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 57 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $589,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 403.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 23.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.51. 8,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,351. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.42. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $280.83 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

