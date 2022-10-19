Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $3.93 on Wednesday, hitting $101.92. The company had a trading volume of 133,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,410. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $128.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

