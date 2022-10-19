Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,751 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.29. The stock had a trading volume of 62,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,897. The company has a market cap of $184.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.98.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.19.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.