Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.76 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,744 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,559 shares of company stock worth $913,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,200. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.