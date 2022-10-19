Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253,333 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 182,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,346,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL traded down $6.66 on Wednesday, hitting $261.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,288. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

