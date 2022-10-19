Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 89,855 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 591.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,855 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 49.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 36.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.51. 56,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,589. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.63.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

