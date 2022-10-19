Short Interest in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Increases By 6.1%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 990,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE APD opened at $242.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.62. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
