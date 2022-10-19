Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rises By 10.5%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Aperam Stock Performance

APEMY opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.88. Aperam has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Aperam will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Aperam’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aperam from €44.00 ($44.90) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aperam from €33.40 ($34.08) to €29.50 ($30.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

About Aperam

(Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.