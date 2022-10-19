Short Interest in Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Declines By 5.3%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 662,300 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 699,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Barco from €27.00 ($27.55) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

BCNAF opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Barco has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, cards, and controllers; LED image processing and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

