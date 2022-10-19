Short Interest in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Expands By 9.2%

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 979,400 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 897,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Canon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 52.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 36,567 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Canon by 38.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Canon in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Canon by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon Stock Performance

CAJ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,805. Canon has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Canon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.