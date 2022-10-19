Short Interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expands By 9.6%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,810,000 after buying an additional 604,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.5 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $183.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.