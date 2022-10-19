Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Grows By 13.2%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 848,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 748,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 197,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 148.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 46,681 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

About Chatham Lodging Trust

CLDT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. 211,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,361. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $574.95 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.72. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.