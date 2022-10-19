Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Rises By 9.4%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Institutional Trading of CRH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CRH by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CRH by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CRH by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

CRH Trading Up 2.0 %

CRH Increases Dividend

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 572,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,097. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. CRH has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Further Reading

