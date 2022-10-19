Short Interest in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Rises By 9.7%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

EVAX stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

