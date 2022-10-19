Short Interest in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rises By 5.6%

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,460. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.37.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $441,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

