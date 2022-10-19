Short Interest in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Increases By 8.6%

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 10,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on F.N.B. to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,017,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,242. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,600 shares of company stock worth $66,664. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,612,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,810,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.