Short Interest in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Decreases By 6.4%

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 898,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,969,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,713,000 after purchasing an additional 900,084 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 603,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 376,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,821,000 after purchasing an additional 167,739 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIN stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $45.23. 365,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.84.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.