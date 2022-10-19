Short Interest in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Drops By 7.1%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 574,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 813.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.
Five Point Stock Performance
Shares of FPH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,208. Five Point has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.
Five Point Company Profile
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
