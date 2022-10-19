Short Interest in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Increases By 8.2%

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,999. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.69.

Insider Activity

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Fox Factory by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 483.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.