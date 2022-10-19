Short Interest in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Expands By 8.7%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 11,313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 599,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after purchasing an additional 594,282 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.22. 26,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

