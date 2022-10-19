Short Interest in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Expands By 6.1%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of FNA stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,157. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Paragon 28 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,153,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,029,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,153,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,029,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,048.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,917 in the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the second quarter worth $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the second quarter worth $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Paragon 28 by 1,205.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paragon 28



Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

