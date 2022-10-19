Short Interest in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Declines By 6.9%

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 44,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Eastern Stock Performance

EML stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 37 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $121.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.88. Eastern has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.47%.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

EML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Featured Stories

