Short Interest in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR) Declines By 5.9%

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GFGDR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 35,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,431. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFGDR. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition Company Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

