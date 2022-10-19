Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up to $61.12

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.12, but opened at $62.50. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $59.85, with a volume of 323 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,055,000 after purchasing an additional 613,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,484,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,463,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after purchasing an additional 192,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

