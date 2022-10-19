Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3,762.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $98.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

