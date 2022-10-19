Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2476 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Sino Land Stock Performance

Shares of SNLAY stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

