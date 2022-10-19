Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2476 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Sino Land Stock Performance
Shares of SNLAY stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $7.95.
About Sino Land
